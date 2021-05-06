Rayados vs Columbus Crew: Lineups for the second leg of the Concachampions

The Rayados de Monterrey will seek to become the second Mexican team to advance to the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League, receiving a visit from the Columbus Crew, in the second leg in the Quarterfinals.

The group of the gang led by the Mexican coach Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre Any triumph and draw less than two goals is enough for him to enter the anteroom of the final in the Concachampions.

While the Ohio cadre of the American strategist Caleb Porter needs any victory and tie greater than three scores to become the second team in the MLS to advance to the semifinals.

Ready the headlines of @Rayados ⚪ # SCCL21 pic.twitter.com/x0yZeUxQJk – Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) May 5, 2021

ALIGNMENTS

STRIPED

22 Luis Cárdenas (P) 3 César Montes 4 Nicolás Sánchez (C) 9 Vincent Janssen 11 Maximiliano Meza 16 Celso Ortiz 17 Jesús Gallardo 19 Miguel Layún 20 Sebastián Vegas 21 Alfonso González 29 Carlos Rodríguez

COLUMBUS CREW

1 Room (P) 25 Afful 4 Mensah (C) 3 Williams 14 Francis 8 Arthur 6 Nagbe 12 Díaz 7 Santos 22 Etienne Jr. 11 Zardes

Tonight’s Starting XI to face @Rayados # Crew96 | # SCCL21 – Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) May 5, 2021

