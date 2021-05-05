Rayados vs Columbus Crew: Concachampions Match Probable Lineups

Rayados from Monterrey will host the current MLS champion, Columbus Crew, in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League. A match that ended with a score of 2-2 in the first leg.

The US team is the one forced to score in order to advance to the semifinals; However, the group of ‘La Pandilla’ does not want to trust, so they will go out to seek victory from the first minute.

The great advantage that Monterrey has is that they will be able to play with their star team, since they will have to wait a week to return to activity in the league, after securing their direct ticket to the league.

Likely lineup of Rayados:

Goalkeeper: Hugo González. Defenders: Miguel Layún, César Montes, Nico Sánchez, Jesús Gallardo. Midfielders: Celso Ortiz, Carlos González, Matias Kranevitter. Forwards: Maxi Meza, Rogelio Funes Mori, Aké Loba.