Rayados vs Club Santos: Lineups for the second leg in the Liga MX Quarterfinals

The Rayados del Monterrey will seek to reverse the deficit in the score obtained in the first leg against Santos Laguna, in the second leg in the Quarterfinals in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

The group of the gang led by the Mexican coach Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre You need the victory by the minimum or more without conceding goals, in case of receiving a goal by a difference of two to access the semifinals of the tournament.

While the picture of the Warriors of the Uruguayan strategist Guillermo Almada Any victory, draw or defeat above 3-2 is enough for him to get to the antechamber of the final in the Clausura 2021 tournament of Liga MX.

ALIGNMENTS

STRIPED

1 Hugo González (P) 3 César Montes 4 Nicolás Sánchez (C) 17 Jesús Gallardo 19 Miguel Layún 11 Maximiliano Meza 16 Célso Ortiz 21 Arturo González 29 Carlos Rodríguez 7 Rogelio Funes Mori 9 Vincent Janssen

SANTOS CLUB

1 Carlos Acevedo (P) (C) 5 Félix Torres 21 Matheus Doria 6 Alan Cervantes 8 Carlos Orrantia 10 Diego Valdés 11 Fernando Gorriarán 27 Jesús Isijara 190 Omar Campos 19 Eduardo Aguirre 32 Eduar Preciado

