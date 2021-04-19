Rayados vs Club Pachuca: Lineups of the match on matchday 15 of Liga MX

The Rayados de Monterrey will seek to establish themselves in the direct positions of the league, receiving the visit of the Tuzos del Pachuca, in the match corresponding to matchday 15 of the MX League in the present Closing tournament 2021.

The group of the gang led by the Mexican coach Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre He comes in with four wins in his last five games at the tournament, to rank fourth with 25 points.

While the Hidalgo team of the Uruguayan strategist Paulo pezzolano saw his five-game unbeaten streak cut short in the Clausura 2021 tournament to reach 14th place with 14 points.

ALIGNMENTS

STRIPED

1 Hugo González (P) (C) 3 César Montes 17 Jesús Gallardo 20 Sebastián Vegas 33 Stefan Medina 11 Maximiliano Meza 16 Celso Ortiz 21 Arturo González 29 Carlos Rodríguez 7 Rogelio Funes Mori 9 Vincent Janssen

CLUB PACHUCA

5 Óscar Ustari (P) (C) 3 Kevin Álvarez 22 Gustavo Cabral 23 Óscar Murillo 8 Francisco Figueroa 14 Erick Aguirre 18 Ismael Sosa 24 Luis Chávez 27 Felipe Pardo 9 Roberto de la Rosa 28 Erick Sánchez

