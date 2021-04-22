Rayados vs Chivas: Sergio ‘La Morsa’ Flores will receive first title in Liga MX

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will play a large part of their chances of getting a ticket to the Repechage tonight at the BBVA Monterrey Stadium when facing the Rayados, a game in which Victor Manuel Vucetich would be giving the opportunity in the starting eleven to the midfielder Sergio ‘La Morsa’ Flores, who has already had minutes of play in some games of this tournament, but never from the beginning.

In fact, this would be the first time that Flores is a starter in a First Division match, since in his career he has only participated in 7 games in Liga MX, all in this tournament.

Read also: Mexican National Team: This is how the groups of the Soccer Tournament at the Tokyo Olympic Games were

The one born in Torreón, Coahuila, is 26 years old and began his career in Cesifut de Torreón, arriving at the Guadalajara Flock in 2010, after being caught by scopes of the Guadalajara team.

After a few years in the Fourth and Third Division, Chivas promoted him to the first team in 2015, debuting with the first team in the Copa MX, playing three games.

Flores did not debut in the First Division until 2021, when Vucetich gave him 5 minutes of play in Matchday 1 against Puebla.

La Morsa did not play again until Day 5 against Club León, participating in the match for 10 minutes.

Until Matchday 14, Flores had only appeared in three more matches (Dates 7, 10 and 11), adding only 11 minutes in those matches.

La Morsa returned to the scene on Matchday 14, playing 19 minutes, the most he has played in a First Division match, a record that he was close to matching on the previous matchday against Xolos, where he played 18 minutes.

Also read: Tigres UANL: André Pierre Gignac would leave the team if he does not renew Tuca Ferretti

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: