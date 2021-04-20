Rayados vs Chivas: Schedule and where to watch the pending match of matchday 12 in Liga MX

The Rayados de Monterrey will seek to expand the advantage in the direct positions of the league, receiving the visit of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, who are fighting for a place in the playoffs, in the pending match of matchday 12 in the MX League to be held this Wednesday 21 of April at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time by the signal of Fox Sports.

The whole of the Gang that the coach runs Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre want to remove the thorn of the defeat suffered in the BBVA stadium before the Tuzos del Pachuca on matchday 15 that complicates his move to the league.

While the Rojiblanco box of the strategist Victor Manuel Vucetich arrives at the game after beating the locals Xolos from Tijuana and get into the fight for a place in the playoffs of the Closing tournament 2021.

️ | See you Wednesday at Casa Rayada! ️ If you are a subscriber, get your Digital Tickets and support the Team in the pending match of Matchday 1⃣2⃣ #RayadosVsChivas ¡ℂ ! #ArribaElMonterrey ⚪ – Striped (@Rayados) April 19, 2021

It will be the seventh time that the Sacred Flock will visit the ‘Steel giant‘against the gang, with a balance of three wins, two draws and one loss, with 13 scores for and eleven goals against.

