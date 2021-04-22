Rayados vs Chivas: Lineups of the pending match of matchday 12 in Liga MX

The Rayados de Monterrey want to take the final step to achieve a direct pass to the league in the present Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League, receiving the visit of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, in the pending match of matchday 12.

The whole of the Gang that the coach runs Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre comes from suffering a painful defeat in local condition against the Tuzos del Pachuca to be in fourth position with 25 points.

While the Strateta’s Sacred Flock Victor Manuel Vucetich achieved an important victory in local condition against the Xolos from Tijuana to position itself in 14th place with 16 units.

ALIGNMENTS

STRIPED

1 Hugo González (P) (C) 3 César Montes 20 Sebastián Vegas 33 Stefan Medina 190 Luis Sánchez 5 Claudio Kranevitter 11 Maximiliano Meza 16 Celso Ortiz 7 Rogelio Funes Mori 8 Dorlan Pabón 18 Avilés Hurtado

CHIVAS

4 Hugo Rodríguez (P) 17 Jesús Sánchez 3 Gilberto Sepulveda 35 Luis Olivas 16 Miguel Ponce 30 Sergio Flores 11 Isaac Brizuela (C) 19 Jesús Angulo 15 Uriel Antuna 7 Alexis Vega 9 José Juan Macías

