Rayados vs Chivas: César Montes’s message that excites the fans before the game

Rayados de Monterrey receives Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in the pending match of the 12th day of Guardianes 2021 of Liga MX on the field of the BBVA Bancomer Stadium and central defender César Montes encouraged the fans with an emotional message prior to the match.

Montes, on his social networks, sent a message to the team and the fans, after they fell to Pachuca last day.

“Let’s get up … all together! #Arribaelmonterrey”. He wrote the ‘Puppy’ Montes on his social networks.

To give. You on the court, some in the stands, others from home. But all together as a single team, because of the colors, because of the team’s tradition; for Monterrey. Much success Cesar. – D. Armando Villalobos (@DannVillalobos_) April 21, 2021

Montes’s message ignited the fans, as they know that beating Chivas would mean recovering the third position in the Liga MX.

