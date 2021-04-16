Rayados vs Atlético Pantoja: The lineups for the return of the Concachampions

The Rayados de Monterrey seek to finish the series against Atlético Pantoja of the Dominican Republic and arrive at BBVA Bancomer with the slogan of closing their ticket to the Quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League where the Columbus Crew is already waiting.

For the return match, without Javier Aguirre on the bench for breaking the protocol, Rayados will go out onto the court with box B, as he has a 3-0 lead on the Global scoreboard.

Also read: Club América: Sebastián Córdova heats up the Clásico against Cruz Azul with ‘recadito’

For their part, Atlético Pantoja is looking for a miracle and they will appeal to this in the Stadium, since being able to overcome the score is seen as an impossible task to achieve.

Party lineups:

Striped:

22 LUIS CÁRDENAS 6 EDSON GUTIÉRREZ 4 NICOLÁS SÁNCHEZ 2 ADRIÁN MORA 90 GUSTAVO SÁNCHEZ 8 DORLAN PABÓN 5 MATÍAS KRANEVITTER 25 JONATHAN GONZÁLEZ 35 ERIC CANTÚ 9 VINCENT JANSSEN 99 ALFONSO ALVARADO

Atlético Pantoja:

23 ODALIS BÁEZ 22 ERNESTO TRINIDADC 18 HANSLEY MARTÍNEZ 4 CARLITOS FERRERAS 3 FRANCISCO ORTEGA 26 CARLOS ROSSELL 16 ROBERT ROSADO 19 LEONARDO OSSA 8 LUCAS GONZÁLEZ 10 RONALDO VÁSQUEZ 20 LISANDRO CABRERA

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content