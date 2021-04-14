Rayados vs Atlético Pantoja: Schedule and where to see the return of the Concachampions

Los Rayados de Monterrey will look for their pass to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League against Atlético Pantoja at the BBVA Stadium at 9:00 p.m. (Central Time), a game that you can follow through the Fox Sports signals .

Those led by Javier “Vasco” Aguirre have a 3-0 lead on aggregate over the Dominican Republic team, so only a disaster would knock the Pandilla out of the Concacaf Champions League.

The Dominican Football League has not yet started due to the health crisis caused by Covid-19 and will start on April 17, so Atlético Pantoja arrives without rhythm for the return of the Concachampions.

| We are very happy to support the vaccination of older adults implemented by @municipaldegpe and @NlSalud at BBVA, as part of our permanent effort to add social value to the Community. ⚕️ # EnLaVidayEnLaCancha – Striped (@Rayados) April 13, 2021

The regios were champions in their last participation in the Concachampions, where they beat Tigres in the 2019 edition, which represented their fourth title in this contest.

