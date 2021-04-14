Rayados vs Atlético Pantoja: Monterrey’s probable lineup for the Concachampions return

Los Rayados de Monterrey will seek their pass to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League before him Athletic Pantoja At the BBVA Stadium at 9:00 p.m. (central time) I find that you can follow through the Fox Sports signals.

The regios were champions in their last participation in the Concachampions, where they beat Tigres in the 2019 edition, which represented their fourth title in this contest.

Those led by Javier “Vasco” Aguirre have a 3-0 lead on aggregate over the Dominican Republic team, so only a disaster would knock the Pandilla out of the Concacaf Champions League.

Probable alignment:

Goalkeeper: Hugo Gozález. Defenders: Stefan Medina, Jesús Gallardo, Nico Sánchez, Sebastián Vegas. Midfielders: Matias Kranevitter, Carlos Rodríguez, Maxi Meza. Forwards: Avilés Hurtado, Rogelio Funes Mori and Vincent Janssen.

