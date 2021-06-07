Rayados: Vincent Janssen caught at a pre-season party (VIDEO)

After forward Vincent Janssen shared that he will arrive at the altar soon, he has gotten into a great predicament ahead of the start of the preseason with the Rayados de Monterrey heading to the Opening tournament 2021.

Through Twitter, a video came to light where the Dutch attacker is shown in a bar in the middle of a party without respecting the sanitary protocols of the MX League on his vacation outside of Mexico.

In the production it is shown how the European offensive is within the aforementioned place, while dancing to the rhythm of the music with a woman who may be his fiancée Thalia without respecting sanitary measures.

Even with nothing in particular, forward Vincent Janssen would be judged by Liga MX and by Rayados de Monterrey for not respecting health protocols for the start of the club’s preseason.

It should be noted that footballers Roger Martínez and Nicolás Benedetti have been the most recent case in Liga MX that they did not respect health measures when participating in a private party with female escorts.

