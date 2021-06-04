Rayados: Vincent Janssen asks his girlfriend Talía to marry him (PHOTOS)

Forward Vincent Janssen has found the love of his life since his arrival in Liga MX with the Rayados de Monterrey, after confirming on social media that he is engaged to his current partner Talia.

Via Instagram, the Dutch attacker released the photos where he is shown in a clear place in Lana’i, Hawaii, and is shown as he asks for her hand in marriage, accompanied by the following message.

“The best yes I’ve ever heard, I love you my fiancee @itmetaliag,” he wrote.

The woman originally from Texas, United States has revealed her feelings at the surprise that her now fiancé and future husband Vincent Janssen has given her with the following words on social networks.

“We didn’t really go on a boat like he said this day … But he asked me to marry him. Thank you for the happiest day of my life and a future that I can look forward to every day. @Vincentjanssenofficial,” she wrote.

