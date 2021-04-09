Rayados thrashes Atlético Pantoja in the Concachampions and has one foot in the next round

The Rayados de Monterrey made their debut in this Concacaf Champions League against Atlético Pantoja of the Dominican Republic and thrashed by a score of 0-3 in the first leg of the round of 16 in the Dominican Republic in a match that did not pose a major complication.

For Vasco Aguirre’s team, Félix Sánchez’s court in the Dominican Republic was not complicated and although a bigger score was expected, the advantage they take to BBVA leaves them with a foot and a half in the next round.

With goals from Vincent Jansse, Alfonso González and ‘Platano’ Alvarado, Rayados managed to get a positive result and now they wait the second 90 minutes to finish the game.

The return match will be on April 15 at the BBVA Stadium and will be the first match with fans since the start of the pandemic.

