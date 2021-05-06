Rayados thrashed the Columbus Crew and advanced to the semifinals (Summary, Video, Goals)

The Rayados de Monterrey without disheveled beat the Columbus Crew 3-0 to secure their place in the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League with a 5-2 aggregate, where they will face the Cruz Azul Machine.

Midfielder Maxi Meza he made his first double in international matches to seal the Albiazul pass that will face Cruz Azul for the pass to the Final. After how tough the first leg in Columbus last week was, tonight was quiet for the Rayados, who resolved the commitment smoothly.

At 3 minutes, the goalkeeper Eloy Room He saved a shot from Vincent Janssen badly, left the ball alive in the area and Meza took the opportunity to score 1-0. The errors of the MLS champion did not only come in his low frame, because at 5 ‘, the forward Gyasi zardes he squandered a clear chance to score with a header.

Moments later, Zardes himself could not beat Luis Cárdenas with another shot and Josh williams he missed a bad start from “Mochis” himself on a corner kick. However, the tie was painted blue and white after Janssen stripped the ball from Jonathan Mensah and he yielded to Meza, who made it 2-0 at 26 ‘.

Before the break, Jesus Gallardo he stayed close to the third goal, but a right hand of his went wide. During the second half he entered Rogelio Funes Mori in search of his goal 122 and surpass Humberto Suazo as the top scorer in the club’s history.

However, it was Miguel Layún who made it 3-0 at 71 ‘by taking a direct free kick that ignited the 13,921 fans gathered at the “Giant of Steel”. In a suite, the Argentine Lucas Zelarayán, suspended for tonight’s game, regretted the elimination of his team.

Monterrey will face Cruz Azul in the Semifinals. The first leg between August 10-12 at the BBVA Stadium, while the return leg will be played between September 14 and 16 at the Azteca Stadium.