Rayados: The unforgivable failure of Vincent Janssen vs Atlético Pantoja (VIDEO)

The Rayados del Monterrey closed their pass to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League after thrashing again at Athletic Pantoja, in a duel where Vincent Janssen he gave himself the “luxury” of missing an incredible opportunity.

In the second half, with the match 2-1 and having scored a goal, the “Bull” Janssen received the ball less than a meter from the goal of the Athletic Pantoja and without a goalkeeper, with everything to get his double.

Inexplicably, Vincent Janssen badly contacted the ball and ended up sending it off the side, committing what will likely be this season’s Concachampions bear.

Fortunately for the Dutch forward, the series was practically sealed, with the Rayados already with a ticket to the quarterfinals in the bag.

