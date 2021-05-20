Rayados: The three MLS teams interested in Aké Loba

A few days ago, Duilio Davino pointed out at a press conference that great changes would come to the team of Striped, highlighting the departure of several players, among which the Ivorian attacker stands out, Aké Loba.

In the last hours, several media indicated that his possible destination would be in the MLS, but it was the journalist of AS Mexico, Felipe Galindo, who revealed the name of the three teams looking for them.

It is very unlikely that Loba will remain in the Monterrey box, since one of his priorities is to have minutes. Considering his salary and high value, it is difficult for a Liga MX team to use his services.

#Rayados The fate of the Ivorian forward Aké Loba would be in the MLS Portland Timbers, Austin or Houston Dynamo would be the main candidates. Loba wants more minutes, in Rayados she was hardly going to have them. @ ASMexico pic.twitter.com/RpM47J0RTM – Felipe Galindo (@FelipeGalindot) May 20, 2021

For that reason, the source noted that both the Portland Timbers, Houston Dynamo and Autun FC are the teams interested in the 23-year-old. At the time, Monterrey paid $ 8 million to Gallos for his signing, an amount that they would be negotiating so as not to lose much of what they invested.