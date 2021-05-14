Rayados: The terrible failure of Rogelio Funes Mori vs Santos Laguna (VIDEO)

The Rayados del Monterrey lost 2-1 to Santos Laguna in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, in a duel where again Rogelio Funes Mori it went “blank.”

After starting on the bench, “The Twin” Funes Mori entered exchange for Vincent Janssen in the second half, to try to tie the match and finally become the top scorer in the history of Rayados, since he is still tied with Humberto “the Pacifier” Suazo.

The clearest opportunity came at minute 80, when Jesús Gallardo sent a low cross that reached the far post, which Rogelio Funes Mori ended up sending over the goal of Carlos Acevedo, missing a very clear.

Although it seems that there was a small deviation on the part of the defense, Funes Mori had everything to score the tying goal for Monterrey and even the series for the return leg.

With this failure, Rogelio Funes Mori not only let go of the tie and the record, but also reached five consecutive games in Liga MX without scoring.

