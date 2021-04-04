Rayados: The surprise that Rogelio Funes Mori received after matching the brand of the ‘Pacifier’ Suazo (PHOTO)

Forward Rogelio Funes Mori lived a magical night in the match of matchday 13 of the Liga MX against Atlético San Luis, matching the Chilean’s historic mark Humberto Suazo, like the maximum network breakers of the Rayados de Monterrey.

The Argentine attacker reached the number of 121 goals with the Gang as a whole to share the top of the club’s list in the victory against the Potosino team in the current Clausura 2021 tournament.

Read also: Liga MX: Executives linked to Cruz Azul would be thinking of buying Colo Colo

Jorgelina Diaz, the twin’s wife, surprised her partner by celebrating in the company of her children the achievement she has made with the institution of the northern sultana and that went viral through social networks.

The detail of his wife Jorgelina Díaz to Rogelio Funes Mori. Photo Capture Instagram Stories @ rogeliofm9

Via Instagram, the forward Rogelio Funes Mori spread in his stories the image where he appears inside his home with a decoration of balloons in the shape of a ball, with the number 121 and the word maximum, accompanied by the following legend.

“Thank you, love for the detail, I love you with my soul my chingona @ jordiaz12 without you it would not have been possible. Unconditional love,” he wrote.

Read also: Chivas: Vucetich receives strong dart from Álvaro Morales prior to the game vs Club Santos