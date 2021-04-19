Rayados: The ‘recadito’ of César Montes to the fans prior to the match vs Pachuca

Cesar Montes, prior to the match between the Rayados de Monterrey and the Tuzos del Pachuca on the BBVA Stadium field in a match corresponding to matchday 15 of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX, he assured that within the team he feels anxious to be able to get three vital points in their aspirations to ‘tie up’ the direct pass to the Liguilla.

In an interview for Fox Sports, the ‘Cachorro’ Montes indicated that in Rayados they know what is at stake in each commitment and more against Pachuca, since it is the next and is the most important, since they have to get the three points to continue at the top of the table.

“If the truth is we are concentrated, happy, eager for the game to begin, we know what we are at stake for the three points at home and trying to enjoy because the return of our people in the league and that we want them to be with us.”, He declared.

“The truth is that we have always missed them, we know in the situation we live in today, everyone and the atmosphere, the vibe, the support feel good and now it’s a totally different game. We are in our field and we will seek to get the three points. ”, He added.

César Montes has played 10 games in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League with 67% of the minutes played, being an important footballer for Javier Aguirre in the Rayados who are in fourth place with 25 points and a victory would put them back above Puebla.

