Rayados: The reason why Esteban Andrada did not travel to the Monterrey preseason

Even though it’s a fact that Esteban Andrada will leave Boca Juniors to become the new reinforcement of the Rayados del Monterrey in the Apertura 2021 of the MX League, the Argentine goalkeeper did not report with the rest of the squad to travel to the preseason.

According to information from Santiago Fourcade, Boca Juniors Y Striped signed an “agreement” in which Andrada would travel to Mexico to sign with his new team and then return to Argentina, since I could not report with Monterrey until the first payment is made.

“Andrada was never going to go to preseason. While in Argentina he signed a power of attorney where it was stipulated that he was going to arrive in the city of Monterrey, he was going to do the medical tests, he was not going to appear before any media and then he was going to return to Argentina where he was going to sign the final documentation and Monterrey would make the first payment “

However, despite having this agreement, the Rayados tried to take Andrada to the preseason in Cancun, Quintana Roo, making the first payment from now on. The problem was that these types of transfers take 12 to 24 hours, and if the deposit is not registered within this time, the goalkeeper will have to return to Argentina.

“Monterrey tried to get Andrada to go to the preseason and then he said” well, let’s make the payment. ” They take between 12 and 24 hours to make the payment. Rayados has 12 to 24 hours left to make the payment, if not Andrada will return to Argentina “

The rest of the Rayados del Monterrey squad is already in the Yucatan Peninsula, while Andrada is still “in the air” waiting for the payment to be made to Boca.

On this issue, Duilio Davino, manager of the Rayados, only commented upon his arrival in Cancun that he is still “in the process” of the transfer of Andrada and that it will not take long for the signing to be finalized.

