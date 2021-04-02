Rayados: The possible alignment of Javier Aguirre against Atlético San Luis

The Rayados de Monterrey will seek to continue in direct positions in the current Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, receiving the visit of Atlético San Luis within the activity on matchday 13.

The group of the Gang led by Mexican coach Javier Aguirre would be surprising with their initial line-up for the game against the Potosinos, given the conditions that those summoned to the Mexican National Team and the Sub 23 returned.

Furthermore, the defenders Miguel Layún, Nicolas Sanchez and Celso ortiz prevails as doubts for the match against Atlético San Luis, by presenting muscular discomfort that would prevent them from being taken into account by the ‘Vasco’.

Los Rayados de Monterrey would secure their place in the final phase of the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League with a win against Atlético San Luis on matchday 13 added to a combination of results with the teams from the bottom of the general table.

POSSIBLE STRIPE ALIGNMENT VS ATLÉTICO SAN LUIS:

Luis Cárdenas (P) Jesús Gallardo Sebastián Vegas César Montes Maximiliano Meza Claudio Kranevitter Alfonso González Carlos Rodríguez Dorlan Pabón Ake Loba Rogelio Funes Mori

