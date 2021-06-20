Rayados: The homegrown players chosen by Javier Aguirre for the Apertura 2021

The Rayados de Monterrey have closed their first week of pre-season training with a view to the first preparation games heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

As part of reinforcing the first team for the following season, the whole of the Gang would be registering the forward Alfonso Alvarado and the midfielder Jaziel Martinez for the next season in Mexican soccer.

According to information from Felipe Galindo, correspondent for AS México in Monterrey, both offensives in the sub-20 category will be included in the squad led by coach Javier Aguirre.

“#Rayados ALVARADO AND JAZIEL to the FIRST TEAM! Forward Alfonso“ Plátano ”Alvarado and Jaziel Martínez will be the 2 homegrown players who will be enrolled in the first team for the Apertura 2021. @ASMexico,” he wrote.

The midfielder Jaziel Martínez played all the matches in the sub-20 category of the Rayados de Monterrey, where he won the title of the Apertura 2021 tournament of the Liga MX; while forward Alfonso Alvarado saw action 10 games with the first team and only one as a starter.

