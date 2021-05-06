Rayados: The Gang puts a “mustache and hat” on Miguel Layún’s goal 40

The defender Miguel Layún, the only footballer with experience in the best leagues in Europe, reached 40 club goals in the best way, with an elegant execution this Wednesday in the Concacaf Champions League.

About to turn 33, the Mexican defender Miguel Layún, showed in the quarterfinals of the regional tournament that his ability to excel is not incompatible with beauty and he can still score artistic goals.}

Also read: Concachampions: The semifinals were defined

Before him Columbus Crew, Layún made a beautiful goal with a free kick, by putting the ball over the barrier, embedding it in the corner and ending the Rayados de Monterrey win 3-0.

“Mustache and hat for this great goal,” Monterrey wrote on his twitter account, referring to Layún’s entry, who has played in the English Premier League (Watford), Spain’s LaLiga (Sevilla and Villarreal), the Primeira Liga from Portugal (Porto) and Serie A from Italy (Atalanta).

A member of the Mexican team at the 2014 World Cups in Brazil and Russia 2018, Layún recovered from cancer in 2019 and, in a greater act of resilience, returned to soccer and remained an important part of coach Javier Aguirre’s Rayados , with whom he played 13 games in the regular phase of the Clausura 2021, eight as a starter.

In Rayados, the player has established himself as one of the most versatile of the squad, capable of contributing as a right back, left, or inside on both sides, to which is added his leadership paste, which makes him one of the figures with more empathy in the team.

Layún is going through a good time in a sporting way and Aguirre trusts him as a key piece to face next week the quarterfinals of the Clausura tournament and since August the semifinal of the Concacaf League, in which the Rayados will face Cruz Azul.

Also read: Cruz Azul vs Rayados: The Machine suffers against Monterrey in elimination series

“Effort, frustrations, joys, but above all … daily work!”, The player wrote on his social networks, after the goal.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content