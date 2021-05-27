Rayados: ‘The Addiction’ demands the departure of Hugo González from the gang (PHOTOS)

The animation bar ‘The addiction” He has once again felt against the permanence of goalkeeper Hugo González in the Rayados de Monterrey, facing the preseason heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Via Twitter, released the images where they are shown inside and outside the BBVA stadium with messages against the Mexican goalkeeper asking for his departure from the Monterrey institution.

Read also: New owners of Atlético San Luis promise the Liga MX title

“You don’t play with the fans. #FUERAMANOSGUANGAS PS: # LAADICCIÓN,” they wrote.

You don’t play with the fans. #FUERAMANOSGUANGAS PS: # LAADICCIÓN pic.twitter.com/Yd5wnMnZmm – THE ADDICTION (@LAADICCIONCFM) May 27, 2021

It should be noted that the Rayados de Monterrey were eliminated in the quarterfinal round of the Clausura 2021 tournament of Liga MX, with a last-minute score of Santos Laguna, current finalist of the contest.

Read also: Mexican National Team: Jesús “Tecatito” Corona reported to the Tri

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Rayados de Monterrey Liga MX Apertura 2021