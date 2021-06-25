Rayados sets a high goal for Apertura 2021

MEXICO CITY.

The Rayados de Monterrey already set their goals for the next semester and the midfielder Alfonso Gonzalez believes that they have high expectations for the following tournaments.

With great excitement, I already wanted to return with the team, here we are giving it with the young people, many joined the preseason, working hard that will help us grow as a group and individually, the bar is high, the goal is to be in the first four and reach the Final, the team is not complete, some players need to appear and also those who are in the selection, I have no doubt that each player will do it in the best way, “he declared.

Meanwhile, he regretted Vincent Janssen’s injury, who had to return to the city of Monterrey due to problems in the abductor and pelvis.

It is hard to see a player who is injured, especially in the preseason in which the physical issue is worked to get to the tournament, and Janssen will work on his recovery, we have to improve a lot, adapt to what the teacher asks us, with the Players who are, it does not benefit us in any way that a player is injured, “he said.

By last, considered that Rogelio Funes Mori deserves the call to the Mexican National Team and he trusts that ‘Melli’ will win the love of the Tricolor fans.

He is an excellent person, he is a player who tries his best, he has contributed a lot to the club, he has made history here and he will do it with Mexico, it is difficult that many people do not accept him, but he will win it on the field with a lot effort in each game, “he concluded.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.