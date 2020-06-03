The Argentine defender José María Basanta said goodbye yesterday to the Rayados de Monterrey of Mexican soccer with eight official titles, which made him the most winning soccer player in the history of the institution. “It has been many years. The greatest amount of professional time was spent here in Monterrey. I am happy to have completed this stage, where I gave everything and also received a lot from the fans and the club. All the love and respect go to stay for life in my heart, “he explained in an interview broadcast by Rayados.

Basanta arrived in Monterrey in 2008 from a student in La Plata. In his first stage with the Rayados lasted until 2014, when he signed for the Italian Fiorentina. His debut experience with Monterrey was the most successful since he won two Leagues, a three-time championship in the Concacaf Champions Cup, as well as third place in the Club World Cup.

| The one who came up with a dream and got it 8 times #Thank you @ Basanta3sjose! For your passion to be from Monterrey Do not miss the complete interview with Captain # BasantaXS15mpre pic.twitter.com/bwMXbUCK6D – Rayados (from) (@Rayados) June 3, 2020

“Each championship has its essence, its special moment. In the first it was difficult for me to sleep one day before the final due to the illusion of having the cup in my hands. In the second I scored a goal and it was a dream night. The others gave us the opportunity to play in the Club World Cups, “he added.

Before signing for Fiorentina, Basanta was part of the Argentine team that won the runner-up in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where they lost to Germany.





YOU ALREADY HAVE NEW EQUIPMENT

The Argentine goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero will play next season at Burgos CF, set of the Second Division B of Spain, as announced yesterday by the Castilian team through its website.

Barovero, who has a Copa Libertadores in his record, the one won in 2015 with the Argentine River Plate, comes to the Burgos team from Mexican soccer, where he played with the Rayados del Monterrey, current champion. When leaving River Plate, Marcelo Barovero signed for Necaxa de México, where he played two seasons before joining Rayados de Monterrey, with whom he won in 2019 with the CONCACAF Champions League.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.