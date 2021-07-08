Rayados says goodbye to Aké Loba with an emotional message

The Rayados del Monterrey suffered a new loss for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, because through their social networks they announced the departure of the 23-year-old Ivorian forward, Aké Loba.

Through his Twitter account, the Monterrey team dedicated a few words to Ake Loba, who became the new reinforcement of the Nashville SC on the Major League Soccer for the next season.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Orbelín Pineda waiting for Celta de Vigo to open an extra-community place

“Thank you very much, @Akeloba_off !, for your dedication and dedication representing the Blue and White #EnLaVidayEnLaCancha. We wish you the best of success in your future projects. “

This loss is added to those of Dorlan Pabón, Miguel Layún and Nicolás Sánchez, who left the club for a couple of weeks.

Aké Loba arrived in Liga MX in 2019 at Gallos del Querétaro, from Universidad San Martín. According to information from Transfermarkt, the Rayados acquired the player’s card in 2020 for 7.16 million euros.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: