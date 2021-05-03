Rayados: Rogelio Funes Mori with wet gunpowder ahead of the league

The Rayados de Monterrey will look for their pass to the semifinal round in the Concacaf Champions League receiving the visit of Columbus Crew, facing the break towards the start of the league in the Closing tournament 2021.

Forward Rogelio Funes Mori became the best offensive weapon of the gang’s team led by the coach Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre by registering nine annotations and staying two goals away from the tournament’s scoring champion.

Read also: Cruz Azul is not a favorite for the title in the Clausura 2021; America and Rayados surpass it

Despite this, the Argentine attacker will reach the league of the Clausura 2021 tournament with a long scoring drought that could be decisive in the aspirations that the Monterrey team has towards the title.

Without adding his absence on matchday 17 of the MX League Due to suspension, striker Rogelio Funes Mori has scored 360 minutes without scoring with Rayados de Monterrey and has only added one goal in the last six games played.

It should be noted that forward Rogelio Funes Mori is one score away from becoming the top scorer in the history of the Rayados de Monterrey and surpassing the 121 score of the former Chilean figure Humberto ‘Pacifier’ Suazo.

Read also: Scratched: Vincent Janssen left Gignac on the ground in the Clausura 2021