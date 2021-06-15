Rayados: Rogelio Funes Mori received his naturalization letter as a Mexican

After several days of waiting Rogelio Funes Mori, forward of the Rayados del Monterrey, completed his naturalization process and this Monday, June 14, he received his official letter that accredits him as a Mexican citizen, which will now allow him to play for the Mexican National Team, if he so wishes. Gerardo Martino.

Through their social networks, “The Twin” Funes Mori published an image in which he appears posing with his Mexican naturalization letter, along with a message about this important moment.

“I want to share with you with great pride that I am already Mexican. I feel love, respect and gratitude for this great country and its people. I’m very happy!”

I want to share with you with great pride that I am already Mexican. I feel love, respect and gratitude for this great country and its people. I’m very happy! pic.twitter.com/wqvOyeu6DA – Rogelio Funes Mori (@ rogelio7funes) June 14, 2021

For their part, the Rayados del Monterrey also dedicated a few words to Funes Mori after he completed his naturalization process, since now he could even be considered by the Mexican National Team.

“This afternoon, our forward @ rogelio7funes received his naturalization letter and as of today he already has Mexican nationality. Funes, Rayado, you’re already Mexican! “

