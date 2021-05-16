Rayados receives help from Liga MX with data against Club Santos

The Rayados del Monterrey will host the second leg of the Quarterfinals, receiving the visit of Santos Laguna, for a place in the semifinals of the Closing tournament 2021 in Liga MX.

Despite the negative result they obtained in the first leg held in the TSM stadium, Liga MX has returned to do its thing by showing its support for the Gang team led by the coach Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre.

Regios and laguneros will face each other for the third time closing the series of the Quarterfinals in the BBVA stadium, the previous two the local won by a score of 1-0 in the Apertura 2018 and 5-2 in the Apertura 2019.

It should be noted that Rayados de Monterrey need victory by any score without receiving or by a difference of two goals or more to access the next phase; While Santos Laguna with any victory, draw or defeat of 3-2 or more than one goal difference would give them the pass to the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 tournament of Liga MX.

