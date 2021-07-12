Rayados puts ‘fear’ into the rest of the League prior to the start of the 2021 Apertura

The team of Rayados from Monterrey It was one of the disappointments of the last tournament, by staying in the quarterfinals with one of the best teams in MX League and with the technical direction of Javier Aguirre.

The results caused the Monterrey management to have to make some changes to build the team that the Mexican strategist wanted, which caused several casualties this summer such as that of Miguel Laýun, Dorlan Pabón Y Hugo Gonzalez.

With the arrival of footballers in key positions, the Rayados team will arrive as one of the candidates to lift the title and as one of the clubs in better shape, since they finished their preseason undefeated.

Those led by Aguirre showed their offensive strength during these friendly matches, being the third highest scoring team for the Apertura 2021, with 11 goals, surpassed only by Tijuana and Necaxa, according to data from ‘Goals and Figures’