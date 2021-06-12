Rayados puts an ultimatum on Esteban Andrada to settle with Boca Juniors

The Rayados de Monterrey would be very close to closing the transfer of the Argentine goalkeeper of Boca Juniors, Esteban Andrada, Well, after the negotiations were locked due to economic differences between the Xeneize club and the player, everything indicates that the goalkeeper has already reached an agreement with the diligence of the team.

Boca Juniors had stopped operations with Rayados from Monterrey Due to Andrada’s personal debt with the Argentine club for a loan made to the player, so they wanted to ensure that this was paid off before his retirement to Liga MX.

According to information revealed by Andrada’s own representative, the goalkeeper would renounce the percentage that corresponded to him for his sale in the transaction with Monterrey, thus paying off the financial debt he had with the club.

Also read: Tigers: Perla Mont shows off her rear with “spicy” photography in a swimsuit

“With 15% of the sale that would correspond to the player, the loan will be returned. There is very little that remains to be covered. Boca is going to get that money back. Boca is going to sell it for a little more than what he bought it ( 6 million dollars). There is good dialogue between the people of Boca and Monterrey. They are not very far away. This will be solved in the short term, “said Luciano Nicotra, Andrada’s representative.

After a round trip with #Boca, Esteban Andrada will reinforce #Rayados de Monterrey as planned. The goalkeeper resigns the 15% that he had to charge for the pass, so that the operation does not run risks In principle between Sunday and Monday you will travel to Mexico. pic.twitter.com/SOIwalTHpK – -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) June 11, 2021

Although the situation is going well, the gang has put an ultimatum to Esteban Andrada and has set a deadline this Friday, June 11, to communicate its final decision and sign an agreement, because it wants to prevent another case from happening to them like when they had tied up to Gabriel Mercado, ex River Plate, who ended up throwing the deal overboard and signing for Sevilla of Spain.

Regarding the option of signing Thiago Volpi, Andrada’s representative made it clear that the Boca goalkeeper is Rayados de Monterrey’s first option, as the directors of the Monterrey team have communicated it to him, although he hinted that it is true that they have other backup options.

“Andrada wants to leave on good terms. For Monterrey, Esteban is the first option. This was made known by the sports director, the coach and the president. Although they also manage and work on another option,” said Andrada’s agent.

ESTEBAN ANDRADA, WHO IS AND HOW MUCH DOES THE BOCA JUNIORS GOALKEEPER COST

Andrada, international with the Argentine National Team, is valued at 9.74 million dollars in the portal specialized in transfers, Transfermarkt, in addition to having a valid contract until 2023 with Xeneize, so it is difficult for blue and gold to lower their claims.

The one born in Lanús has 195 official matches in the Argentine League, where he has also played with Arsenal de Sarandí.

In his history he registers 174 annotations conceded and 86 unbeaten goals.

With the Argentine National Team he has participated in 4 official matches.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Mario Pineida, the reinforcement that The Machine is looking for for the 2021 Opening

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content