Rayados: Probable alignment of Monterrey vs Chivas de Guadalajara

Rayados from Monterrey receives the visit of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara this Wednesday, April 21 at the BBVA Stadium with the firm objective of returning to the path of victory after being surpassed by the Tuzos del Pachuca this past weekend, yielding its place in the standings to La Franja del Puebla, so La Pandilla has to add three points if it does not want to see its direct ticket to the Liguilla compromised in this closing of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX.

The Gang has staggered in their last matches, adding 2 wins and 2 losses, allowing themselves to be overtaken by teams like Puebla, Santos and even León, who have cut ground in their fight to win one of the two places that are still available to qualify directly for the Liguilla.

For the match, Monterrey will not be able to count on its side Jesús Gallardo, who ended up expelled in the match against the Tuzos, in addition to the fact that Rogelio Funes Mori will arrive warned for this commitment, so in case of being cautioned, the Twin would miss the Classic Regio next weekend.

For the game, Rayados could come out with the following lineup: González; Medina, Montes, Vegas, Layún; Rodríguez, Ortíz, González; Meza, Funes Mori and Janssen.

It should be remembered that for this game, the Rayados de Monterrey coach, Javier Aguirre, will not yet be able to direct the regios because he is isolated as part of the health protocol. His place will be taken by the Spanish Toni Amor.

