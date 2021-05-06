Rayados only thinks about the Liguilla after advancing to the semifinals of Concachampions

The Rayados del Monterrey defeated the Columbus Crew in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League and now they only have to focus on the 2021 Clausura League, to which they qualified directly.

This was how Alfonso González declared it in a press conference, assuring that after achieving the pass to the semifinals of the Concachampions they only have to think about Liga MX and fight for the title.

“We will only think about the Liguilla. It is a separate tournament, the team is very well emotionally, with great confidence, there is a lot of harmony

“Ponchito” González also commented that the first objectives that were planned at the beginning of the campaign were these, qualify for Liguilla and advance the first rounds of the Conca, so now they must take the next step and seek to have a good league.

“We achieved the first objectives, which was to finish among the first four in the League and enter the Conca Semis. We will work on the recovery to be well facing the Liguilla “

