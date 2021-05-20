Rayados offer exchange to Cruz Azul for Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez

Two days after the elimination of Rayados de Monterrey and after the statements of its sports president, Duilio Davino, in which he promised reinforcements of weight for the Apertura 2021, now the intention of The gang for achieving an exchange of players with the Cruz Azul Machine to have Jonathan Rodriguez as reinforcement for the following semester.

According to information uncovered by journalist Rubén Rodíguez in his column for the daily Récord, Rayados de Monterrey would propose the exchange of footballers in which he would offer to Dorlan Pavón, Aké Loba, Celso Ortíez, Hugo González, Stefan Medina and Avilés Hurtado, among others.

These players would be used as a bargaining chip to achieve the signing of Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez, one of La Pandilla’s goals for the following season.

#EstufaMamastroza: Rayados’ interest in Jonathan Rodríguez, current Cruz Azul scorer, is reactivated, a year ago they were close to bringing him and today Rayados puts Dorlan / Loba on the table for a possible barter with the Machine (obviously more money) . pic.twitter.com/8kieb4QzVJ – Los Mamastrozos (@LosMamastrozos) May 19, 2021

In addition to the Uruguayan striker, the source indicates that Monterrey has not yet removed its finger from the line on the matter of Orbelín Pineda, who is about to be able to freely negotiate his departure from the team, since his contract with Cruz Azul ends next December and has not yet has renewed.

Monterrey’s priority will be to hire proven players in Liga MX, which is why they are also polling players from Pachuca, Atlas and La Franja del Puebla.

