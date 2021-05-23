Rayados: Nicolás Sánchez would be the new reinforcement of the Diablos del Toluca

One of the confirmed casualties of the Rayados from Monterrey is the Argentine defender, Nicolás Sánchez, who will not renew his contract with the Monterrey team so he will leave the club for the Apertura 2021 and one of the possible destinations is the Toluca team.

Nico, a 35-year-old defender who came to Rayados in 2017, played his last games for the Gang team this season, where he played just 7 games.

Thus, the Red Devils of Toluca would be raising their hand to sign the Argentine footballer, who would arrive at the institution for free.

After 4 years and 5 months, Nico Sánchez leaves Rayados. Liga MX champion, two-time Cup champion, Concachampions champion (against Tigres) and third place in the Club World Cup. The scorer defender. Captain. “I’m going to be streaky and regal for life.” Says goodbye as IDOL. pic.twitter.com/cHZRB8nr4l – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) May 20, 2021

With Rayados he won a Liga MX championship, 2 Copa MX championships and a Concacaf Champions League, leaving his mark on the team.

The center-back has his future in his hands and it will be he who analyzes the options he has for the 2021 Apertura or he could leave Liga MX.

