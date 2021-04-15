Rayados: Nicolás Sánchez unconcerned by the absence of Javier Aguirre on the bench

The Rayados de Monterrey have closed with their preparation stage to face the second leg of the Round of 16 in the Concacaf Champions League, at home against Atlético Pantoja.

In a press videoconference at the club’s camp, defender Nicolás Sánchez affirmed that the squad will not be affected by the absence of the coach Javier Aguirre after being in isolation for not respecting the sanitary protocol.

Read also: Chivas: Necaxa would look for 3 players from the Flock as reinforcements for the Apertura 2021

“I hope and trust that it will not affect us much in sports because in terms of work we have very clear what Javier wants. We will surely be in permanent contact with him and with the coaching staff, it is a good test that we have to show Javier more that nothing, that is doing the things well with us “, expressed.

In addition, the Argentine defender made it clear that the Mexican strategist has the support of the squad despite the mistake he made by not respecting health protocols and that he will keep him out of action in the team’s next commitments.

“Javier has already spoken, we are with him supporting him, surely the club as he took charge and also gave a statement, we supporting, waiting for Javier in the best way. We hope to show him that we are prepared to play without him,” he explained.

Read also: Chivas: Antonio Rodríguez, confident that they will raise at the close of the Clausura 2021