Rayados: Nico Sánchez sets his sights on the next Club World Cup

Rayados de Monterrey won against him Athletic Pantoja in the knockout stages of the Concacaf Champions League, however, Nico Sanchez he sees the Club World Cup from afar, a dream cataloged by the “long term”.

The overload of matches will be an issue that must be taken care of, however, Sánchez trusts the administration of Javier Aguirre and the delivery of the Rayados de Monterrey players.

“The issue of dosing loads is something that the coach will handle, we have the advantage of having a very extensive squad, we already started showing how we want to take match by match in Concachampions,” Sánchez said.

His participation in the Concacaf Champions League has an important outcome in sports and is to be able to reach the Club World Cup.

“That dream is long-term because there is so much to do,” said Nico Sánchez. “First you have to work hard, take the games as seriously as possible. That is not even for this semester, it is for the end of the year, now we have to work seriously, taking the games as if they were finals.

