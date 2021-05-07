Rayados: Miguel Layún ‘surrenders’ to the bombing of Tigres Florian Thauvin

Miguel Layún, soccer player for the Rayados de Monterrey, assured that hires such as that of Florian Thauvin that would be very close to reaching the MX League to reinforce the UANL Tigres, they put Mexican soccer on the international scene.

In an interview for ESPN, Layún pointed out that this type of hiring raises the level of competition in Liga MX despite the fact that it is a foreigner who comes to Mexican soccer, regardless of whether it is Tigres, Rayados or any team.

“For me I think this raises the level, I am excited to think that our league aspires to have this type of signings to continue raising the level.”

“At the end of the day, this type of hiring is what also puts us in focus, the eyes of European football, which is what we want.”

“I insist that Liga MX has a high level, quality. I have expressed it, Andrés Guarded, Edson Álvarez, Héctor Herrera, Diego Lainez have done it and we understand that this is why they do not see us much from the outside, but hopefully more clubs will cheer up ”, he concluded.

