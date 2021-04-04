Rayados: Miguel Layún shows his discomfort at the arbitration of Luis Ernesto Santander

Football player Miguel Layún of the Rayados de Monterrey in the MX League, showed his annoyance against the whistling Luis Ernesto Santander, after his match against Athletic of San Luis from matchday 13 of the 2021 Guardians Tournament.

Why the hell does he put the line with your ‘spray’, if the players are not going to respect it, much less does he respect it. It is that no !!! “, were the words of Miguel Layún.

The defender Azteca wrote his message through his official Twitter account, where he showed his annoyance with the central whistle of the duel against San Luis, for not being respected on the pitch by the footballers.

Why the hell does he put the line with his “spray”, if the players are not going to respect it, much less does he respect it! It’s that you don’t mum !!! – Miguel Layun (@Miguel_layun) April 4, 2021

Luis Ernesto Santander had a poor performance in the duel between Atlético de San Luis against Rayados del Monterrey, causing the annoyance of many fans on social networks for the time lost in his refereeing decisions.

