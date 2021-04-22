Rayados: Matías Kranevitter’s ‘recadito’ to Javier Aguirre for his absence against Chivas

Matias Kranevitter, Rayados de Monterrey midfielder, spoke about the absence of Javier Aguirre for the match on matchday 16 of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX against Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, because he was sanctioned by Liga MX for not following the protocols of health due to the pandemic.

In statements to Fox Sports, Kranevitter assured that it is a pity that ‘Vasco’ Aguirre cannot be on Rayados’ bench for the duel against Chivas, since he has helped them a lot since he arrived, but they hope to face it in the best possible way .

“You always want the coach to be there. As I have told you, he has come and helped us a lot, with his experience and with his way of living football, he has helped us a lot to be better people, players, on and off the field and that is to take into account . ”, Declared the Argentine.

Rayados de Monterrey prior to the game is in fifth place with 25 points, so a victory would take him away from Santos Laguna who has the same points. For its part, Chivas is in 14th place with 16 units, if it wins it would reach 19 points, placing itself up to 10th place in the repechage zone.

Matías Kranevitter has played 13 games in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League, where he has not been able to score or assist in 64% of the total minutes. Javier Aguirre is expected to be on the bench for the Classic Regio against the UANL Tigres if he tests negative for Covid.

