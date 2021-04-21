Rayados: Matías Kranevitter assures that more than 3 points are played against Chivas

The Argentine footballer Matias Kranevitter of Rayados de Monterrey in the MX League, recognized that this pending duel in front of the Chivas of the matchday 12, It is key if they seek to get into the league positions.

It is a key game to achieve the goal of being within the first four … we bet more than three points “, were the words of Matías Kranevitter.

The Argentine midfielder spoke at a press conference prior to his duel against the Flock, making it clear that this is a match of more than 3 units, for his aspirations to the direct league.

A Rayados de Monterrey without Javier Aguirre on the bench, receives Chivas at the BBVA stadium this Wednesday, in a duel that is expected to be very interesting because both teams continue with aspirations to the big party.

