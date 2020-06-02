Scratched continues moving its pieces facing the beginning of the Opening 2020 with the intention of gathering a campus more complete and close. For this reason, they released the departure of Argentine central José María Basanta, who had important passages within the Monterrey institution.

Through an official statement, the current champion of the Aztec tournament reported that the 36 year old South American he will no longer remain in the club. Similarly, the greetings of Ángel di María and César Delgado through a video posted on the club account.

“It has been many years. I am happy to have completed this stage of my life, where I have given everything and I have also received a lot from the fans. All the love and respect will remain for life in my heart“He commented José María Basanta for the team page.

‘Chema‘Arrived at the Monterrey table at the age of 24. At the club, he managed three Liga MX titles, four Concachampions, one Copa MX and two bronzes in the Club World Cup. In addition, the Argentine became the most winning footballer in the history of the striped team, along with be captain on countless occasions.

“I’m going to miss it a lot defending this shield every weekend. Day after day I dreamed of winning every game we played. The club has grown tremendously: that makes me happy and proud (…) Hobby is an incredible thing and I am very happy to have shared so many moments with them ”, ended.