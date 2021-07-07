Rayados makes the departure of Dorlan Pabón official

After the same player anticipated his departure, the Rayados del Monterrey made official the withdrawal of Dorlan Pabón ahead of the 2021 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX, who will return to Colombian football.

Through their social networks, Striped they said goodbye to Dorlan with an emotional message after seven years in the royal team, wishing him luck in his new stage with the National Athletic.

“For your commitment to the Monterrey Rayados Soccer Club and its people during these 7 years defending the jersey and for being part of our history #EnLaVidaYEnLaCancha:”

In his second stage with the Rayados del Monterrey, Dorlan Pabón managed to win two Copa MX (2017 and 2020), a Liga MX title in the Apertura 2019 and a Concacaf Champions League in 2019.

In total, Dorlan Pabón played 286 games, in which he scored 88 goals and provided 80 assists.

