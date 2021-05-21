Rayados launches offer for Esteban Andrada, and Boca Juniors asked for a millionaire figure

Rayados from Monterrey It will not be easy for him to sign the international goalkeeper of Boca Juniors, Esteban Andrada, one of the objectives it has The gang to reinforce the arch and supply its keeper, Hugo Gonzalez, who could come out in the current summer transfer market by failing to meet the expectations of the royal directive.

According to unofficial information published by the newspaper As de México, the Rayados board of directors would have already launched a first offer to Boca Juniors, putting $ 2 million for the record of the 30-year-old goalkeeper, an amount that would have been rejected by the leadership led by Juan roman riquelme.

On the other hand, it is ensured that the Xeneize team would only let Andrada leave for a sum close to the 10 million dollars, that is, five times more than what the Mexican team offered.

CF Monterrey is interested in Esteban Andrada Argentine goalkeeper of Club Atlético Boca Juniors. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/VUfOuMdbE1 – Draft Liga MX (@DraftFutMX) May 21, 2021

Esteban Andrada, who is he and how much does the Boca Juniors goalkeeper cost

Andrada, international with the Argentine National Team, is valued at 9.74 million dollars in the portal specialized in transfers, Transfermarkt, in addition to having a contract in force until 2023 with Xeneize, so it is difficult for blue and gold to lower their claims.

The one that emerged in Lanús has 195 official matches in the Argentine League, where he has also played with Arsenal de Sarandí.

In his history he registers 174 annotations conceded and 86 unbeaten goals.

With the Argentine National Team he has participated in 4 official matches.

