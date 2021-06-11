Rayados: Jonathan González will be the new reinforcement of Rayos del Necaxa

According to information from TUDN, the Rayados de Monterrey midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez, It would be a new reinforcement of the Rayos del Necaxa for the Apertura 2021, since it would reach a loan to the team led by Guillermo Vázquez.

According to Erick López, a TUDN journalist, Rayos y Rayados reached an agreement to transfer the Mexican midfielder, in search of minutes.

González, 22 years old, had become an important player in the Rayados team, however, in recent tournaments, he has had little participation, so he will go out in search of minutes.

Jona played only 5 games in the 2021 Guardians, two of them as a starter, accumulating only 146 minutes, while in the 2020 Guardians, he only played 62 minutes.

Jonathan González will go on loan to Rayos, a team in which he could fight for a starting position.

