Rayados: Jesús Gallardo trolls Javier Aguirre celebrating with dance

J’s sense of humorEsús Gallardo He has already gotten him into trouble on more than one occasion, as the Rayados de Monterrey full-back has an acidity in his wit that not everyone is capable of digesting the jokes of the former soccer player. Pumas of the UNAM, although in the last game of La Pandilla in the Concachampions, Gallardo started the laughter of the Albiazules fans with his peculiar celebration.

In the match where Rayados sentenced his pass to the Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinals, Gallardo was present on the scoreboard by scoring his goal in Monterrey’s triumph over Atlético Pantoja, which ended 3-1 , with the side closing the scoreboard.

Gallardo scored his goal in the game at 79, leaving a celebration that will be remembered for a long time, because when celebrating his goal, Jesús trolled his technical director, Javier Aguirre, dancing the ‘Rodeo Clown’, a song that the Basque danced in the video of his son’s wedding for which he was separated from the team for ten days as a security protocol.

The La Pandilla player walked to one end of the court and performed the ‘classic’ steps of the famous dance, sending a clear nod to the Mexican coach who will miss the next two Monterrey matches in Liga MX.

