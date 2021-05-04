Rayados: Jesús Gallardo commits to advance to the semifinals of the Concachampions

The Rayados de Monterrey have begun their preparation training to face the second leg, in the quarterfinal round of the Concacaf Champions League against the Columbus Crew.

In a press videoconference at the club’s camp, winger Jesús Gallardo sent a compromising message to the fans of the Gang that they will try to continue on the path to the title of the team in any way. Concachampions.

“We have a very important commitment tomorrow. We will take it in the best way. We hope to place the team in the semifinals. The commitment is always there. At the beginning we emphasized that it was to be among the first four and fight for the title of @TheChampions and the League”, express.

The Rayados de Monterrey arrive with the advantage of the visitor goal criterion for the second leg of the Quarterfinals in the Concacaf Champions League, after drawing in the first 90 minutes against Columbus Crew by a score of 2-2.

