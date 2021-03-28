Rayados: Jaziel Martínez and his feelings after scoring against Club América

The Rayados de Monterrey managed to prevail by a score of 2-0 over the Águilas del América, in a friendly match held in the United States, in the middle of the Closing tournament 2021 League MX for the FIFA date.

With annotations from Alfonso Gonzalez and of Jaziel Martinez, the set of the gang that the coach runs Javier Aguirre manages to lift the spirits of the Gang squad for the game of matchday 13.

In an interview for the club’s screens, midfielder Jaziel Martínez revealed his feelings for scoring his first goal with Rayados del Monterrey after the game against Águilas del América in the Cotton bowl stadium.

“Very happy, very happy, encourage me to pull from there and well it came out, happy for my first goal with Rayados’ first team and I am very happy to be with these players,” he said.

It should be noted that the Rayados de Monterrey will face the Athletic San Luis in local condition on matchday 13 of the MX League in the Clausura 2021 tournament; while the Eagles of America will do the same against the Rays of Necaxa.

